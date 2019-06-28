CLEVELAND - A Cleveland-based judge has issued an order asking attorneys to re-evaluate what opioid-tracking data compiled by the Drug Enforcement Administration should be released after the U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a blanket protective order prohibiting its release to be illegal.
The ruling was made after the circuit heard arguments from lawyers from HD Media, which owns the Charleston Gazette-Mail and The Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, and The Washington Post asking for the data to be disclosed.
They had appealed an earlier decision by U.S. District Judge Dan A. Polster to deny a request for the data, known as ARCOS data, to be released.
The opinion - penned by Circuit Judge Eric L. Clay and released last week - said Polster did an about-face in allowing the data to be given to the plaintiff counties that filed lawsuits against drug companies, but not the media.
The DEA and drug firms wanted the data blocked, stating it could have a massive effect on criminal investigations and cause competitive harm to the businesses.
The ARCOS data contains gigabytes of information that would reveal the number of opioids drug companies shipped to pharmacies in counties in West Virginia and Ohio from 2006 to 2014.
The drug companies are named in about 1,800 lawsuits filed across the United States accusing them of oversupplying communities with opioid painkillers, which is believed to have started the opioid epidemic.
In his order filed Monday, Polster asked four parties - the plaintiff counties, drug firms, DEA and the newspapers - to each file arguments by July 3 addressing to what extent the protective order should be lifted.
The groups will then have until July 12 to respond to their counterparts' arguments.
Polster cited 10 "critical statements" listed in the appellate court's opinion, which he said the court will use as a guide in making its decision.
The appellate court's opinion states that a protective order could only be limited to allow redactions to portions of the ARCOS data that correspond to specific ongoing investigations, Polster wrote.
The order also seeks arguments on whether the parties believe court documents filed under seal should be released to the public. Many of the documents were only filed under seal because they contained ARCOS data. Polster ordered those arguments to be filed by July 15 and responses to the arguments be filed by July 29.
The appellate court ordered Polster to conduct a full review of court documents filed under seal or with redactions to reevaluate whether it is necessary, stating the documents are "subject to the strong presumption in favor of openness" because of their importance in the litigation's subject matter.