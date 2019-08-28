Logan Banner
LOGAN - Logan County Clerk John A. Turner has released the finalized listing of marriages for the month of July 2019.
n Christopher Lee Carter, 32, of Chapmanville and Samantha Marie Carver, 25, of Chapmanville
n Ronald Lewis Townsend II, 48, of Sarah Ann and Pamela Louise Bailey, 51, of Stollings
n Christopher James Maynard, 43, of West Logan and Mary Elizabeth Meeks, 32, of West Logan
n Brandon Lee Mullins, 26, of Harts and Candie Renee Conley, 21, of Harts
n Austin Michael Compton, 22, of Amherstdale and Payton Marie Griffin, 22, of Amherstdale
n Justin Bradley Neace, 47, of Chauncey and Lisa Gail Kitchen, 45, of Mount Gay
n Shawn Michael Dent, 37, of Lake and Cassee Nicole Huff, 34, of Chapmanville
n Jeremy Patrick Rorrer, 35, of Logan and Sidnie Paige Browning, 22, of Logan
n Chad Edward White, 28, of Lenore and McKaila Ann Gillum, 23, of Chapmanville
n Robert Warren Pack, 38, of Amherstdale and Connie Sue Hager, 48, of Amherstdale
n Michael Ray Nagy, 38, of Chapmanville and Miranda Denise Purkey, 34, of Chapmanville
n Christopher William McDaniels, 51, of Davin and Crystal Michelle Caserta, 42, of Davin
n Jimmy Earl Blevins II, 53, of Sanford, N.C., and Pamela Dawn Morgan, 54, of Sanford, N.C.
n Shelby Lee Adkins, 22, of Mount Gay and Courtney Elizabeth Primus, 19, of Mount Gay
n Steve Bryant, 56, of Ethel and Robyn H. Ooten, 55, of Logan
n Bryan Thomas Elkins, 37, of Ashford and Kayla Nicole Elkins, 33, of Matewan
n Keith Eric Curry, 34, of Logan and Lesheana Danielle Sawyers, 34, of Williamson
n Charles W. Clendenin Jr, 63, of Chapmanville and Vickie Lynn Clendenin, 60, of Chapmanville
n Brandon Dale Bryant, 36, of Holden and Joyce Kay Noel, 36, of Holden
n Garrett Allen Butcher, 19, of Chapmanville and Kaylee Elizabeth Adkins, 22, of Chapmanville