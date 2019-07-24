June
Logan County Clerk John A. Turner has released the listing of finalized marriages for the month of June 2019.
Kenneth Ray Sullivan, 28, of Logan and Nisa Nicole Kolivich, 27, of Logan
Dale Anthony Belcher, 48, of Logan and Heather Jo Rollins, 40, of Huntington
Arthur Ray Lawrence, 55, of Delbarton and Ada Mae Cline, 56, of Wilkinson
Elijah Christopher Epperheart, 19, of Logan and Caitlyn Marie Isaacs, 19, of Verdunville
Joshua Brian Messer, 23, of Harts and Salena Charrell Kirk, 23, of Harts
Asa Harmon McCoy, 19, of Harts and Sarah Jewell Wiley, 19, of Harts
Ronnie L. Stumbo II, 34, of Dunlow and Jonia Eilene Messer, 36, of Dingess
Danny Joe McCleese, 59, of Omar and Tammy Lynn Smith, 51, of Williamson
Kenneth Dewayne Legg, 58, of Verdunville and Melanie Susanne Williams, 54, of Wilkinson
Ray Allen Albright, 46, of Man and Tamara Sue Campbell, 46, of Logan
Emmanuell Dean Gibson, 27, of Amherstdale and Megan Brooke Jude, 24, of Amherstdale
Dennie Ray Wallen, 68, of Big Creek and Teresa Raye Lee, 44, of Big Creek
Brandon Lee Adams, 27, of Harts and Kelsie Beth Browning, 26, of Harts
Joshua Brent Bailey, 36, of Gilbert and Katie Nicole Maynard, 35, of Gilbert
Michael Edward Kirk, 23, of Morgantown and Taylor Brooke Phillips, 22, of Morgantown
Todd Edward Cantrell Jr, 19, of Amherstdale and Kalen Nicole Cook, 25, of Amherstdale
Marty Ray Hatfield, 42, of Chapmanville and Josephine Florena Evans, 36, of Whitman
Michael Lee Walls, 44, of Lorado and Melissa Gail Pridemore, 38, of Lorado
Noah Virgil Maynard, 22, of Man and Samantha Laci Short, 22, of Man
Zachary Robert Dehart, 22, of Chapmanville and Kelsey Nicole Crum, 22, of Chapmanville
James Douglas Riffe Jr, 23, of Switzer and Jala Raine Wanda Hughes, 18, of Switzer
Charles Allen Grimmett, 23, of Man and Gabrielle Alexandria McNeely, 22, of Logan
Cassie Nicole Rojas, 26, of Mississippi and Whitley Jo Rojas, 30, of Mississippi
Austin David Thompson, 25, of Lyburn and Allison Rose Statler, 23, of Lyburn
Jody Christopher Butcher, 24, of Whitman and Samantha Leigh Curry, 22, of Whitman
Gary Avery Collins, 34, of Logan and Bridget Dawn Booth, 33, of Logan
Bruce Wayne Browning, 62, of Logan and Helen Edith Viars, 53, of Logan
Jason Todd Hatfield, 33, of Coal Mountain and Taylor Brianna Hamilton, 26, of Whitman
Joshua Woodrow Clay, 36, of Chapmanville and Erica Rose Artist, 18, of Chapmanville
Justin Lewis Napier, 21, of Man and Shyann Amber Mosley, 22, of Man