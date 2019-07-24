June

Logan County Clerk John A. Turner has released the listing of finalized marriages for the month of June 2019.

Kenneth Ray Sullivan, 28, of Logan and Nisa Nicole Kolivich, 27, of Logan

Dale Anthony Belcher, 48, of Logan and Heather Jo Rollins, 40, of Huntington

Arthur Ray Lawrence, 55, of Delbarton and Ada Mae Cline, 56, of Wilkinson

Elijah Christopher Epperheart, 19, of Logan and Caitlyn Marie Isaacs, 19, of Verdunville

Joshua Brian Messer, 23, of Harts and Salena Charrell Kirk, 23, of Harts

Asa Harmon McCoy, 19, of Harts and Sarah Jewell Wiley, 19, of Harts

Ronnie L. Stumbo II, 34, of Dunlow and Jonia Eilene Messer, 36, of Dingess

Danny Joe McCleese, 59, of Omar and Tammy Lynn Smith, 51, of Williamson

Kenneth Dewayne Legg, 58, of Verdunville and Melanie Susanne Williams, 54, of Wilkinson

Ray Allen Albright, 46, of Man and Tamara Sue Campbell, 46, of Logan

Emmanuell Dean Gibson, 27, of Amherstdale and Megan Brooke Jude, 24, of Amherstdale

Dennie Ray Wallen, 68, of Big Creek and Teresa Raye Lee, 44, of Big Creek

Brandon Lee Adams, 27, of Harts and Kelsie Beth Browning, 26, of Harts

Joshua Brent Bailey, 36, of Gilbert and Katie Nicole Maynard, 35, of Gilbert

Michael Edward Kirk, 23, of Morgantown and Taylor Brooke Phillips, 22, of Morgantown

Todd Edward Cantrell Jr, 19, of Amherstdale and Kalen Nicole Cook, 25, of Amherstdale

Marty Ray Hatfield, 42, of Chapmanville and Josephine Florena Evans, 36, of Whitman

Michael Lee Walls, 44, of Lorado and Melissa Gail Pridemore, 38, of Lorado

Noah Virgil Maynard, 22, of Man and Samantha Laci Short, 22, of Man

Zachary Robert Dehart, 22, of Chapmanville and Kelsey Nicole Crum, 22, of Chapmanville

James Douglas Riffe Jr, 23, of Switzer and Jala Raine Wanda Hughes, 18, of Switzer

Charles Allen Grimmett, 23, of Man and Gabrielle Alexandria McNeely, 22, of Logan

Cassie Nicole Rojas, 26, of Mississippi and Whitley Jo Rojas, 30, of Mississippi

Austin David Thompson, 25, of Lyburn and Allison Rose Statler, 23, of Lyburn

Jody Christopher Butcher, 24, of Whitman and Samantha Leigh Curry, 22, of Whitman

Gary Avery Collins, 34, of Logan and Bridget Dawn Booth, 33, of Logan

Bruce Wayne Browning, 62, of Logan and Helen Edith Viars, 53, of Logan

Jason Todd Hatfield, 33, of Coal Mountain and Taylor Brianna Hamilton, 26, of Whitman

Joshua Woodrow Clay, 36, of Chapmanville and Erica Rose Artist, 18, of Chapmanville

Justin Lewis Napier, 21, of Man and Shyann Amber Mosley, 22, of Man

Tags