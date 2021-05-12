LOGAN — Despite the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic and a sometimes shaky local economy in general, a downtown Logan business recently celebrated its two-year anniversary.
On May 4, 2019, Kim Justice, an employee of the United States Postal Service for 27 years, opened the doors to Just-Us Furniture & Consignment at 209 Stratton St., in downtown Logan. Justice said she had always wanted to have her own consignment store and she decided to make that dream a reality after one of the stores she used to frequent, Thrifty Threads in Chapmanville, closed its doors.
For the first 10 months, Justice focused on growing and maintaining her new business. Then in March 2020, like so many other small businesses statewide, she had to close her business due to the restrictions by Gov. Jim Justice in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justice reopened her store on May 4, 2020, its one-year anniversary. Not long after that, low sales made her close up shop for a short time.
But Justice never gave up, and despite being closed down twice in 2020, she said it turned out to be a good year for the store. Now, a year later, the store celebrated its second anniversary last week.
“It’s been tough,” Justice said. “Everyone says you don’t make money the first two years, so I think I’ve made it my first two years. I think I’ve established some good customers and a good business and hopefully the hardest part is over. I have good consigners, real good consigners, and customers.”
Just-Us carries a variety of items inside the store, including like-new clothing on consignment, shoes, purses, furniture, jewelry, antiques, home décor items, small electronics and more. Justice requires consigners to bring in clothes that are from a smoke-free and clean home, without stains, and like new or new with tags.
“We resell it, and the consigner receives 50% of what we sell it for,” Justice said, “so it helps the consigner, it helps the community, it helps us.”
Justice said her favorite part of owning the business is the friends she has made along the way, naming Lisa Bryant, Patty Calloway, Shannon Jude, Okey Newsome and Kevin Marcum as just a few. She said going to auctions to get furniture and antique items is also one of her favorite aspects of the job.
The store’s co-owner is her husband, John, who works for the City of Logan Street Department.
Just-Us is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturdays. The store is now accepting new consigners with brand-name clothing articles. Anyone interested in being a consigner can call 304-792-9009.