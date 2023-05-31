Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday the Cabinet secretaries to lead the three new agencies created by the separation of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The announcement marks another step toward the reorganization of the DHHR, as mandated by House Bill 2006, signed into law on March 4 and set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

