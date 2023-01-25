Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Reclamation deal
Environmental groups have reached an agreement with a coal company controlled by Gov. Jim Justice’s family to ensure reclamation at three Virginia mine sites the groups say have been subjected to delays in reclamation for nearly a decade.

One of Gov. Jim Justice’s family coal companies has agreed to finish reclaiming three Virginia mine sites that environmental groups say are years behind in complying with past reclamation agreements.

Under the proposed deal filed in federal court, A&G Coal Corp. has agreed to a reclamation schedule that environmental groups said was neglected for nearly a decade in a Virginia county neighboring West Virginia.

