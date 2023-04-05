Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice responded this week to a bank’s legal effort to garnish his gubernatorial wages.

On Oct. 18, 2022, Citizens Bank received a judgment in the amount of $850,434.28 at an annual interest rate of 4%, plus costs, according to court records. The judgment was filed Nov. 10, 2022, in Randolph County Circuit Court, after a court case in which the bank alleged Justice’s company, Bluestone Resources Inc., defaulted on loans taken out to purchase equipment.

