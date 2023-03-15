Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Gov. Jim Justice signed two bills Thursday relating to retirement benefits for West Virginia public employees.

During a ceremony at the Capitol, Justice signed Senate Bill 237, which provides additional benefits to the state’s oldest retirees. He also signed SB 293, relating to retirement benefits for deputy sheriffs.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

