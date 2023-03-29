Gov. Jim Justice has signed into law legislation requiring the state to find a method to dispose of used firefighting foams that have been among the largest sources of pollution of a class of chemicals linked to increased cancer risk.
House Bill 2860 is now law, requiring the State Fire Commission to find a method to dispose of used or accumulated and other aqueous film-forming foam or other class B firefighting foams used on flammable liquids.
The foams have been linked to PFAS, man-made industrial chemicals used in firefighting foam, food packaging, clothes and other household items. PFAS is an acronym for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.
HB 2860 takes effect June 4, 90 days from passage. Signed into law by Justice Thursday, the measure sailed through the Legislature without opposition, passed the House of Delegates and Senate in 98-0 and 32-0 votes, respectively.
PFAS blood levels of Martinsburg residents participating in a national health assessment were elevated in an area where aqueous film-forming foam containing PFAS was used possibly as early as the 1970s.
HB 2860 states that the method to dispose of aqueous film-forming foam and other class B firefighting foams could include taking it to an accredited disposal company.
A fiscal note submitted by State Fire Marshal Ken Tyree Jr. said there’s a great need for such a disposal program but predicted it could be “extremely costly.” The fiscal note didn’t include specific estimates, saying it’s difficult to estimate the amount of product there is statewide.
State code prohibits use of class B firefighting foam that contains intentionally added PFAS chemicals unless the use occurs in fire prevention or in response to an emergency firefighting operation or the use is for training or testing at a facility that has implemented foam disposal measures.
Aqueous film-forming foam used at the Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base moved into the groundwater and affected the City of Martinsburg’s Big Springs well years ago, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The City of Martinsburg removed its Big Springs well from service in 2016, and the city began conducting routine monitoring to ensure treatment is effectively removing PFAS, according to an exposure assessment published by the federal Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry in January 2022.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, performed exposure assessments in Berkeley County in the fall of 2019 after they started testing in communities near current or former military bases known to have had PFAS in their drinking water.
The latter agency did not recommend community members who get their water from the City of Martinsburg or Berkeley County Public Service Water District use alternative water sources.
Blood levels of perfluorohexanesulphonic acid (PFHxS), another PFAS, were 2.5 times higher than the national average among 275 people from 165 households in Martinsburg participating in the 2019 exposure assessment. PFHxS was first detected in Martinsburg’s Big Springs well in 2014, but the agency said that contamination likely began earlier.
The Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base used firefighting foam containing PFAS for training possibly as early as the 1970s, the agency said.
The EPA released interim health advisories last year suggesting some of the most common PFAS are much more dangerous than previously thought.
Earlier this month, the EPA released proposed its first ever national drinking water standard for PFAS, setting maximum contaminant levels for six PFAS.
The EPA said the rule would prevent thousands of deaths and reduce tens of thousands of serious illnesses attributable to PFAS if fully implemented. The EPA expects to finalize the regulation by the end of 2023.
The proposed regulation would require public water systems to monitor for the six PFAS in the standard, notify the public of levels of those PFAS and reduce their levels in drinking water if they exceed the proposed cut-offs.
West Virginia lags behind other states in PFAS regulations, and the EPA’s announced proposal for maximum contaminant levels comes just four days after the state Legislature passed legislation in House Bill 3189 the Department of Environmental Protection says would give it more information to better characterize and address PFAS sources in the state.
HB 3189 would require the DEP to write an action plan to identify and address sources of PFAS by July 1, 2024, for each of the 37 raw water sources for which a U.S. Geological Survey study published last year measured prominent PFAS above the EPA’s applicable drinking water human health advisories and above practical measuring limits.
Justice has yet to sign HB 3189 into law.
Of the raw water samples collected at 279 public water systems throughout West Virginia from June 2019 to May 2021, nearly a fourth had at least one PFAS detected, 47 of which were in groundwater sources and 20 in surface-water sources.
The City of Martinsburg had the study’s second-highest concentration of perfluorooctanesulfonic acid, known as PFOS, at 60 parts per trillion — well above the EPA interim health advisory limit of 0.02 parts per trillion for PFOS.
The EPA has said that one part per billion can be thought of as one grain of salt in a swimming pool.