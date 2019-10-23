SOUTH MAN — At least 60 people spent their Saturday morning in South Man to walk or run against Alzheimer’s Disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.
The Jog Your Memory 5K Run/Walk was held at the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library in South Man at a cost of $15 per person, with all proceeds supporting the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. Despite the cold, participants – many who have been affected by Alzheimer’s in their own families – walked or ran three miles or more to support the cause.
Chad Story, one of the event organizers who works as a volunteer for the Alzheimer’s Association, said 70 shirts were ordered and all were sold, and with the help of sponsors in addition to admission and shirt sales, he said more than $5,000 is likely to have been raised if all goes according to plan. A native of the Man area, Story chose the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library as the venue to host the 5K due to what he called its open-door policy for such events.
Story himself lost his father to Parkinson’s Dementia, a similar condition, in February, and he said events like what was held Saturday can help people who may be facing challenges at home due to a loved one going through a battle with an illness like Alzheimer’s.
“We figured this would be a good way to, first, raise awareness to let people know that other people are going through the same thing,” Story said. “It’s very hard for a loved one to deal with. You become a parent to your parents a lot of times, so there’s lots of support groups. Anyone that’s struggling with the issue or need resources, the West Virginia Alzheimer’s Association in Charleston is a good resource to use. All the money goes to the actual Alzheimer’s Association.”
Sponsors who supported the fundraiser include White Eye Car; Xyngular/Amber Miller; Southern West Virginia Health Systems; Logan Regional Medical Center; Jill Collins; Oceana Pharmacy; Hoosier Law Firm, PLLC; Ralph Rodighiero for W.Va. Senate; Kenny Jeffrey, State Farm Agent; Wolfe, White & Associates; Keith’s Bar & Grille; ResCare Logan/Boone Agency; Appalachian Outpost; The Mendez Family; Ace Mini-Storage and Car Wash; Robert Noone Legal Services-Adoptions; Maranda Sampson; Circuit Clerk Mark McGrew; Congresswoman Carol Miller; The Story Family; Woody Thrasher, Republican for Governor; Angie Justice; Delegate Tim Tomblin; Buffalo Creek Memorial Library; Healthy Logan County; Jimmy & Sara Justice; and Trinity Healthcare.
A similar event known as the Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be held at Appalachian Power Park at 600 Morris St. in Charleston on Saturday, Oct. 26. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with a ceremony at 9 a.m. The walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 5 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2014.
