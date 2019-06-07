WILLIAMSON - A suspect in a Mingo County murder waived his preliminary trial Tuesday afternoon in Mingo County Magistrate Court.
Kalyle "Fresh" Woods, 19, was recently arrested by the Columbus Police Department along with the U.S. Marshals Service. Woods is accused of shooting and killing 37-year-old Roger Marcum of Williamson in Mingo County. Marcum's body was found at Goodman Hollow in a creek with multiple gunshot wounds in early May.
Woods was extradited back to Mingo County and is currently lodged in the Southwestern Regional Jail at Holden. He had his preliminary trial scheduled in front of Magistrate Jim Harvey but waived that hearing to the grand jury.
Woods was represented by court-appointed local attorney Marsha Rumora. The state was represented by prosecutor Johnathan "Duke" Jewell.
Chief Deputy Joe Smith and Cpl. Josh Endicott attended from the Mingo County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the case.
The case will likely go before a grand jury during the fall term, or it could be as late as January 2020, depending on the investigation and for both sides to receive information from the W.Va. State Crime Lab in South Charleston.
Woods faces multiple charges including first degree murder. He was also charged for the attempted murder of Randall Brown.