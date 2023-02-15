Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Kanawha sheriff’s deputies recently recovered a North Carolina man’s missing class ring, decades after he lost it.

A North Carolina man said he was “gobsmacked” when a Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputy called to tell him his high school class ring had been recovered earlier this month in West Virginia, decades after it went missing.

“I was just absolutely astonished, first of all, that it hadn’t been melted down,” Michael Pedneau, of Raleigh, North Carolina, said. “Second, that he had tracked me down.”

