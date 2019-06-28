West Virginia Poison Center
CHARLESTON - Schools out! This means a change in family schedules and daily routines.
Children may be at home more, where they find things that could be poisonous.
To reduce the chance of poisonings, the West Virginia Poison Center recommends:
n Teach children not to touch, taste or smell something if they do not know what it is.
n Keep all products, such as medications, household cleaning products, car products (windshield washer fluid and antifreeze), and lighter fluid, up and away at all times where kids cannot reach them.
n Watch out for household products that look like a food or drink. Examples of these look-a-like products, include tiki torch, lighter fluid, and apple juice; lemon cleaners and lemonade flavored sports drinks.
n Consider replacing bushes that produce berries not meant to be eaten around your home.
n Have lots of non-alcoholic beverages available at parties for teens to select instead of alcoholic drinks, such as beer.
n If children are home alone, be sure they have emergency numbers, including the West Virginia Poison Center, posted or saved in their phone.
n If traveling, take a few minutes to make sure your new location is poison safe and keep medications in child-resistant containers.
Poisons do not take a summer vacation, and neither does the West Virginia Poison Center. No matter where the summer takes you, have the West Virginia Poison Center's number, 800-222-1222, programmed in your phone.