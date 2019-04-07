LOGAN - The West Virginia Senate Democrats "Keep the Promise" listening tour made a stop in the Logan High School little theater Thursday evening.
The townhall style tour allows the public and educators to voice their concerns with the educational system and how they feel about recent legislative efforts. The tour has been conducted as a response to Gov. Jim Justice's call for a special legislative session focusing on "educational betterment." The name of the tour, "Keep the Promise," refers to both the pay raise promoted by Justice and Senate leadership to teachers and service personnel in October, just prior to last year's general election, and the constitutional mandate of the state to provide a thorough and efficient public education.
Thursday's stop in Logan was hosted by state Sens. Paul Hardesty, D-Logan, and Ron Stollings, D-Boone, both of whom represent the 7th Senatorial District covering Logan, Boone, Lincoln and parts of Mingo and Wayne counties. Other elected officials in attendance included state Sens. Glenn Jeffries, D-Putnam, and Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier; and Delegates Rodney Miller, D-Boone, Jeff Campbell, D-Greenbrier, and Tim Tomblin, D-Logan.
All four sitting members of the Logan County Board of Education, along with Superintendent Patricia Lucas, also attended the forum.
"Usually as legislators, we do all the talking, but tonight is going to be a little different," Hardesty said as he kicked off the meeting. "We want you to talk, we want your input."
First up to the podium was Logan High School Assistant Principal Brian Atkinson. Atkinson set up what would become a common theme for the entire meeting: that many cultural problems in the region need to be addressed first before any kind of educational reform is passed. The issues of opioids and of children being raised by people other than their biological parents were raised as two of the biggest issues.
"On a typical day, I have to call parents, but I don't get a parent. I get a grandparent, a foster parent, I get anybody but a parent," Atkinson said. "Almost 80 percent of our students here are being raised by non-parents. They're struggling. We don't have services - grandparents can't keep up with teenagers. They can't keep up with social medias. They raised their kids. Families need services."
Next to speak was Boone County special education teacher, Beverly Hager, who said she is "scared" for her profession. Hager became tearful when she recalled a recent story of a student concerned about a fellow student who had been taken by child protective services (CPS) and placed with a foster family in another county.
"As soon as class was over, I set out immediately trying to get answers. Thankfully, I was able to put their mind at rest before the end of the day and tell them that their best friend was safe and in a good situation," Hager said. "These are the battles we're facing every day, and we need help. We desperately need help."
Leah Clay-Stone, a special education teacher at Logan High School and president of the Logan County Education Association, provided several ideas for how education should be improved, including making sure every classroom has a certified teacher, recruiting new graduates, recruiting heavily for arts programs, making classroom sizes realistic, training all employees in childhood traumas and addressing generational poverty.
Other speakers on the agenda included former Logan County educator David Gladkosky; Scott High School educator and treasurer of American Federation of Teachers Boone, Heather Ritter; Chapmanville Intermediate School special education teacher, Lisa Vance; and Scott High School teacher Carrena Rouse. The general consensus of the speakers was that the legislature should be focusing on issues like the opioid epidemic and economic development in southern West Virginia, rather than "punishing" or "blaming" teachers. All agreed that the pay raise is not anywhere near the top of their priority lists.
Following the scheduled speakers, the floor was given to general comments. Man High School science teacher Billy Jack Dickerson spoke for about 10 minutes and reiterated many of the earlier comments, saying that only three students out of a class of 21 at Man High School lived with their biological parents. He also discussed his 30-year career in the classroom and how he worries that future generations are not going to get the same education he did and blasted the Legislature's recent educational reform efforts as a "full-blown slap in the face."
Joe White, executive director of the West Virginia School Service Personnel Association, gave an impassioned speech about what he feels are the needs of students, school staff and service personnel. Carrena Rouse took to the podium once again to urge pay increases for math teachers because most people who obtain math degrees either don't pursue jobs in the education field or don't stay in it long.
Before wrapping up, each official gave brief comments. Stollings agreed with earlier sentiments at the meeting, lamenting that the issues are a society problem, not an educational one.
"I appreciate what the teachers do, because you all are not just the teacher, you are the parent from 7-3," Stollings said, "and I know your hearts are in the right place. It's very seldom that I can go through something like this and not tear up because of these real stories. Trust us that we're going to try to fix this as best as we can."
Hardesty, who formerly served as president of the Logan County Board of Education until he was appointed his current seat in January by Justice, called Senate Bill 451, the Legislature's "omnibus bill" that was recently shot down, an "assault on public education" in the Mountain State.
"This should not be a Democrat or Republican issue. This is a people issue. This is a societal issue. This is a community issue," Hardesty said. "Our children are hurting. I made a mistake when we first came in and welcomed you to Logan High School - I should have welcomed you to 'ground zero' where the opioid crisis in the heart of central Appalachia. This is ground zero."
