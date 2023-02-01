Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Millard-Junior-Ross Stage House Sign.jpg

The Keith-Albee board approved a resolution in 2022 proclaiming and designating the stage house in the theater as the Millard “Junior” Ross Stage House.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center’s Operations Manager Millard “Junior” Ross was recently honored for his long tenure, distinguished service and dedication.

The Keith-Albee board had previously approved a resolution on Oct. 7, 2022, proclaiming and designating the stage house in the theater as the Millard “Junior” Ross Stagehouse, according to a news release. This is the performance space consisting of the part of the theater upstage of the proscenium arch, which contains the stage, wings, fly tower, fly floors and grid.

