HUNTINGTON — Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center’s Operations Manager Millard “Junior” Ross was recently honored for his long tenure, distinguished service and dedication.
The Keith-Albee board had previously approved a resolution on Oct. 7, 2022, proclaiming and designating the stage house in the theater as the Millard “Junior” Ross Stagehouse, according to a news release. This is the performance space consisting of the part of the theater upstage of the proscenium arch, which contains the stage, wings, fly tower, fly floors and grid.
Ross was presented with the proclamation, a plaque, and a standing ovation from the board on Dec. 1, 2022.
Ross began his career in 1959 working for the Hyman family who owned the Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation. He was the Hyman’s manager of the Keith-Albee, the Camelot Theatre (also known as the Palace), and the Cinema Theatre (also known as the Orpheum). His responsibilities included the coordination of maintenance for all three movie theatres as well as the collection of the movie admissions and locking up the monies in the vault at the Keith-Albee.
In 2006, the Keith-Albee stopped showing regularly scheduled movies, but the theater’s use as a live performance and special events venue was uninterrupted. In that same year, the Greater Huntington Theatre Corporation donated the theater to the Marshall University Foundation. Later that year, title was transferred to the newly formed Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center Inc., (KAPAC), the tax-exempt, charitable corporation that operates the Keith-Albee today. Junior’s career with the Keith-Albee went uninterrupted as he transitioned to Operations Manager for the Keith Albee Performing Arts Center Foundation.
“The Keith-Albee enjoys its current status of continuing operation due, in large part, to the efforts of Millard ‘Junior’ Ross,” Board President Robert Plymale said in the release. “His love of the theatre is self-evident as demonstrated through his extensive knowledge of the building infrastructure, oversight, and outstanding leadership.”
Assistant Operations Manager Gary Cooper said, “Junior is not only my boss, but my teacher, mentor, and best friend who has shared with him the building’s history and knowledge of its mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.”
Ross said the best show he has seen at the Keith-Albee was when Tony Bennett took center stage on Sept. 29, 2016, as part of the Marshall Artists Series and had kind words for the theater. Before Bennett broke into a rendition of “Fly Me to the Moon,” he put down his microphone and told the audience, “This theater is perfect for performing. I heard they were talking about cleaning it up, but now don’t clean it up too much because the acoustics in here make beautiful sounds.”
Director of Development Terry Deppner Hardin said that beyond Ross’s excellent record of service, he is known for his gentle, kind and humble nature by anyone who meets him, and is well-loved and respected by the family of merchants on 4th Avenue and beyond in downtown Huntington.
Vicky Cooper, owner of The Old Village Roaster, said in the 28 years her business has occupied a portion of the Keith-Albee building, it never seemed like a job to Ross, but rather a love and dedication to the theater.
Ross was born in Huntington and now resides in Barboursville. He and his wife Eunice have three children and 10 grandchildren.