CHARLESTON — Kelly Gilmore Codispoti, who has served as a Logan County family court judge since its inception in 2001, has been appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the Seventh Judicial Court to serve out the remainder of the term vacated by Eric H. O’Briant, who recently chose to retire after 35 years on the bench.
Justice made the announcement via a news release following an appointment letter to Secretary of State Mac Warner June 1. Once she takes office, she will become Logan County’s first female circuit judge.
O’Briant’s retirement became effective May 31. He was first appointed in 1987 to serve the Seventh Judicial Court for Logan County.
“I am honored and humbled to have been appointed to this incredibly important position by Governor Justice,” Gilmore Codispoti said in the release. “I am very excited to continue to serve the people of Logan County and the State of West Virginia as a Circuit Judge.”
Gilmore Codispoti has practiced law in West Virginia for 41 years and aside from her two-decade long career in Family Court, she has also served as an assistant prosecuting attorney and public defender in Logan County, a child support enforcement attorney for Logan and Mingo counties under the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and as a private attorney in Logan.
Gilmore Codispoti graduated from the Ohio Northern University College of Law in 1980 from West Virginia University in 1977.
An investiture ceremony will be conducted sometime in the next couple of weeks, according to Logan County Prosecuting Attorney David Wandling.
Once Gilmore Codispoti assumes her new job, the same appointment process will begin to fill her Family Court position.