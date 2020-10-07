Kermit PK-8 principal and Mingo County 4-H adult volunteer leader Debbie Starr was recently elected to serve as a scout for the West Virginia 4-H All Stars.
During the 2020 West Virginia 4-H All Stars Virtual Business Meeting on Sept. 26, Starr was elected to serve as a scout for WVU Extension’s Eighth District, which includes Mingo, McDowell, Summers, Wyoming, Raleigh, Logan and Mercer counties.
Starr will play a big part in the district by working with All Star Members and Extension Personnel to express their interests and concerns to the All Star Executive Committee.
“4-H is in my blood! It’s such a pleasure and honor to be a part of Mingo County 4-H, and a West Virginia 4-H All Star,” Starr said. “I love working with all of you and look forward to when we can offer more activities in our schools and communities.”
Starr has been a 4-H member since she was a child. She was inducted into the Alpha chapter of 4-H All Stars in 2012, where she became a lifetime member.
Starr’s devotion to the youth of Mingo County and West Virginia has made her one of the most respected people West Virginia 4-H, according to the release.
Starr is one of seven active West Virginia 4-H All Stars from Mingo County.
Others include Melanie Hall, Michelle Watkins, Alicen Mounts, Zachary White, Brandi Thacker and Pam Hager.
The West Virginia 4-H All Star is the highest award to be given to WV 4-H members and volunteers.