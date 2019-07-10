HD Media
HAMLIN - Southern West Virginia Health System is pleased to announce the addition of Kerri G. Donahue-Wood, MD, to its provider team. She will see patients at three Southern West Virginia Health Breathing Center locations in Hamlin, Sand Plant (South Charleston) and Man.
Donahue-Wood is fellowship-trained in pulmonary care and is actively accepting patients. In her role, she will focus on testing, diagnosing and treating chronic illnesses that affect the respiratory system. Such illnesses include asthma, COPD, black lung disease, pulmonary hypertension, interstitial lung disease and more.
Coming to Southern West Virginia Health System from Huntington Internal Medicine Group, Donahue-Wood has more than 10 years of practice experience in pulmonary care. She completed fellowship training in pulmonary and critical care at the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. She completed internal medicine residencies at Christian Healthcare in Newark, Delaware, and at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Maryland. She earned her medical degree at the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in Huntington. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina.
According to the West Virginia Division of Health & Human Resources Bureau for Public Health, West Virginia has the highest per capita incidence of COPD in the nation.
Southern West Virginia Health System's Breathing Center in Hamlin is home to the Grace Anne Dorney Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center. Established in 2016, the Grace Anne Dorney Pulmonary Rehabilitation Center offers services from respiratory therapists that include spirometry tests, walk tests for qualification of home oxygen, pulmonary education, supervised exercise therapy and more.
Southern West Virginia Health System also operates a pulmonary rehabilitation center at its Man health center. The system further supports a Black Lung Program at its Man, Gilbert, Logan, Delbarton and Madison sites.
Southern West Virginia Health System's Lincoln Primary Care Breathing Center main office is located at 7400 Lynn Ave., in Hamlin. To make an appointment with Donahue-Wood, call 304-824-5806.