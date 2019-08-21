LOGAN - On Tuesday, Aug. 13, Mayor Serafino Nolletti and the Logan City Council awarded Kim Wolfe, whose numerous titles include former Cabell County Sheriff and former Mayor of Huntington, the Key to the City of Logan for his "genuine friendship and service to the City of Logan and the West Virginia Municipal League."
Nolletti, who was recently appointed president of the Municipal League, became slightly emotional as he presented the award to Wolfe, recalling when Logan first attended the Municipal League Conference in Charleston.
"When I became mayor 12 years ago, me and Amber (Miller) went to the Municipal League Conference," Nolletti said. "We were new, didn't know anybody, was in Charleston. This man right here was the mayor of Huntington at the time. ... We were with no one, he saw me and Amber, and he said, 'You all come here, you sit with me,' and the friendship that we have made I can't say enough, Kim."
Wolfe appeared humbled by the award and lauded Logan County as the "heartbeat" of West Virginia.
"Logan is, I've always felt like, where the heart of West Virginia is," Wolfe said. "That's pride, that's patriotism, and that's where we're at."