image_67167489.JPG

Ellis and Connie Gibson and their son, Richard

 Submitted photo

Ellis and Connie Gibson of Kistler will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married Oct. 7, 1961.

They have one son, Richard (Annette) Gibson, and two grandchildren, Chelsie and Zach Gibson.

“Happy 60th anniversary, Connie Gibson! I love you, Ellis.”

Send your wedding, engagement and anniversary announcements to lbnews@hdmediallc.com.

