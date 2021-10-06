Kistlers' 60th anniversary Oct 6, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Ellis and Connie Gibson and their son, Richard Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ellis and Connie Gibson of Kistler will celebrate their 60th anniversary. They were married Oct. 7, 1961.They have one son, Richard (Annette) Gibson, and two grandchildren, Chelsie and Zach Gibson.“Happy 60th anniversary, Connie Gibson! I love you, Ellis.”Send your wedding, engagement and anniversary announcements to lbnews@hdmediallc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News CRHS football coaching staff New legislative, congressional maps start to take shape in WV RCBI receives $1.49 million grant for targeted workforce training initiative 2021 Southern West Virginia High School Football Master Schedule Current term will be Ellis' last on county commission Logan County woman named as an accessory in Mingo murder arrest Chapmanville holds annual Apple Butter Festival Kistlers' 60th anniversary Online Poll What is your favorite thing about fall? You voted: Cooler temperatures Football Changing leaves All things pumpkin spice Other Vote View Results Back Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTraffic stop in Logan leads to large drug bustGrand jury returns 77 indictments in SeptemberAugust 2021 divorces for Logan CountySchedule of homecoming festivities announcedMan has Bison BBQ in 20-6 homecoming winChapmanville Apple Butter Festival begins ThursdayAcord beats COVID-19, crowned as Man High School homecoming queenBRANDON MICHAEL WORKMANMichael Myers actor visits Williamson to wed couples from around the nationMADONNA LEA BALL Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView