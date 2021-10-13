LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan held its 66th annual Pancake Day at Logan Middle School on Saturday morning.
The occasion marked the return of Pancake Day, which had not taken place since February 2020. The event is traditionally held the last Saturday of February every year, but because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the club decided to postpone, instead hosting it in October in order to keep the “annual” aspect of the day alive.
Held inside the commons area of Logan Middle School from 7 a.m. until noon, Pancake Day is typically one of the biggest fundraisers every year for the Kiwanis Club. Just like with other events like the bike rodeo, WeCan, and the rest, the Pancake Day aims to support the club’s service projects, which focus on children in the area.
This year’s Pancake Day featured a very special guest, Logan’s own Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. The 2011 winner of season four of “America’s Got Talent” was home to serve up some pancakes alongside Kiwanis members including Logan County Commissioner Diana Barnette.
Making the bulk of the pancakes was none other than Roger Ramey, known for making them just right each year.
The Kiwanis Club’s new administrative year began Oct. 1 and it is planning to host Pancake Day again in 2022 during its usual last Saturday of February.
“We are looking forward to things getting back to some form of normalcy so we can be more active,” said Denny Frost Trader of the Kiwanis Club of Logan. “We want to thank everyone who came and enjoyed pancakes today. We usually also have a silent auction with pancake day, and that should return in 2022. It’s been very popular over the years.”