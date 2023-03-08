Kiwanis Club to host annual Pancake Day on Saturday Logan Banner dvidovich Author email Mar 8, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 2 Buy Now Two children enjoy a breakfast during the Kiwanis Club of Logan’s 66th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. BOOTHE DAVIS | File photo Buy Now Janie and Roger Ramey enjoy some pancakes during the Kiwanis Club of Logan's 66th annual Pancake Day on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. BOOTHE DAVIS | File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan will host its annual Pancake Day at Logan Middle School this Saturday.The 2023 event will mark the 68th year the Logan Kiwanis Club has held it. Pancake Day is one of the biggest fundraisers every year for the Kiwanis Club, along with their bike rodeo event and WeCan.Money raised from Pancake Day helps support the club’s service projects, which are aimed at helping local children.Pancake Day will be held in the commons area of Logan Middle School from 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, March 11. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children ages 12 and under. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save dvidovich Author email Follow dvidovich Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest News Chuck Landon: WVU shoo-in for NCAA Tourney Group calls for federal investigation into deaths at WV regional jails Union leaders urge lawmakers to slow down as PEIA bill nears passage in House Logan beats Wayne in sectional semis, loses at Scott in championship game WV House keeps gas and coal electric generation site designation bills separate Man gets past Van 62-60 in sectional quarterfinal WV House includes ban on ATV trail systems within state parks and forests in bill on verge of passage WV Gov. Justice signs bill splitting DHHR into three departments Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDwight Williamson: The truth hurts, as we learned 63 years agoCafe MeMe coffee shop opens in LoganLincoln County man dies in crash near ChapmanvilleBlevins resigns as Man mayor; Fekete appointedCline's charges referred to Grand Jury; bond reduction request deniedTwo charged in Logan drug bustMotion by Cline to reduce bond denied for a second timeMiner killed in Mingo Co. on SundayTigers win sectional title 63-33 over Liberty RaleighNueva encuesta a consumidores revela que el uso de la banca móvil sigue en aumento Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Page A1 To view our latest e-Edition click the image at left. Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView