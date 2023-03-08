Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

LOGAN — The Kiwanis Club of Logan will host its annual Pancake Day at Logan Middle School this Saturday.

The 2023 event will mark the 68th year the Logan Kiwanis Club has held it. Pancake Day is one of the biggest fundraisers every year for the Kiwanis Club, along with their bike rodeo event and WeCan.

