LOGAN — Saturday morning saw the return of the Kiwanis Club of Logan’s annual Bike Rodeo event in the parking lot of the Fountain Place Cinema 8 movie theater.
The event had been put on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it returned just as big as ever this year as 43 children took home a brand new bicycle; 79 total children signed up.
According to Kiwanis Club Vice President Roger Ramey, the organization has put on the Bike Rodeo for around 15 years. Ramey said the idea behind the event was originally brought forth by Jim Frye because the Kiwanis Club was trying to come up with a community event.
Frye died in March 2016 and as such, the event has since been named the Jim Frye Memorial Bike Rodeo in his honor.
During the Bike Rodeo, children ages 12 and younger can sign up to receive a ticket for a chance to have their name drawn to win a free bicycle. They are given free helmets upon entry and while they’re there, they can ride bikes through a simulated course with stop signs and turns, designed to teach them fundamentals of roadway safety.
“A little course is actually drawn out, and there’s rules like riding on the road, like you’re driving a car, stop signs and everything,” Ramey said. “What it does is it teaches the kids a little bit of actual getting out in public and riding on their bicycles instead of up and down the street on their bicycles or whatever, and with other kids, so actually it’s a good training event for them.
“It’s a learning experience for the kids to follow instructions — stop signs and everything, you know — and road courtesy and not run over people and not speed and actually be courteous on your bike,” Ramey said.
Kiwanis Club fundraiser events like their annual Pancake Day in February and their firearm raffle at the West Virginia Freedom Festival help pay for community events such as the Bike Rodeo.
The event also included several informational and food vendors as well as local first response agencies. The Main Island Creek Volunteer Fire Department brought their simulated smokehouse, which teaches proper safety protocol in the event of a house fire, while the City of Logan Fire Department brought one of their engines to show to the children.