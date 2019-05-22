HD Media
The Delbarton Kiwanis is accepting contributions for the upkeep and maintenance of the LVS Curry Cemetery on Upper Elk Creek near Delbarton in Mingo County.
The large cemetery is the resting place of more than 120 former area residents. The cemetery is named for Leander Van Sander Curry, who donated the land for the cemetery and church many years ago. At one time, church members there saw to the care and upkeep of the cemetery, but the church building is empty and hasn't been used in years.
Descendants of a Curry or a Crum are asked to help, as there are many buried there.
Make checks or money orders payable to Delbarton Kiwanis. On the note or memo line, write "LVS Curry Cemetery" so the contribution goes into the cemetery fund. The address is Delbarton Kiwanis, PO Box 51, Delbarton, WV 25670.