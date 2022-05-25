DELBARTON, W.Va. — The Delbarton Kiwanis is accepting contributions for the upkeep and maintenance of the LVS Curry Cemetery, which is located on Upper Elk Creek, near Delbarton, in Mingo County. This large cemetery is the resting place of more than 120 former residents of the area. The cemetery is named for Leander Van Sander Curry, who donated the land for the cemetery and nearby church many years ago. At one time, church members there saw to the care and upkeep of the cemetery, but the church building is no longer in use.
There are many Currys and several of the Crum family buried there, in addition to Brewsters, Careys, Copleys, Evans, Farleys, Justices, Marcums, Maynards, Runyons, Sheppards, Stanleys and Whites, among others. To see all the names of those interred, use the FindAGrave app on a laptop or smart phone, search for: Curry Cemetery (there are several). Click on each marker that appears on a map of the vicinity. Click on the one with 120+ graves. You will see a picture of an old sign LVS Curry Cemetery. Click on it, then click on Memorials. There you will find an alphabetical listing of those buried there, even possibly a relative.
To help with maintenance, make a check or money order payable to Delbarton Kiwanis. On the note or memo line, be sure to write “LVS Curry Cemetery.” The address is Delbarton Kiwanis, PO Box 51, Delbarton, WV 25670.