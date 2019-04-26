HD Media
ROANOKE, Va. - Kroger Mid-Atlantic has donated more than $7,300 in food items to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington, which serves Logan and Mingo counties.
The items include more than 130 pounds of ham, bacon and eggs and were purchased at a fundraising event hosted by the Future Farmers of America, a group of students who produce the food themselves and use the profits to help pay for college or fund future agricultural projects.
"We're thrilled to have been able to take part in this, it was really a win-win for everyone involved," said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, in a news release. "Not only were we able to support the Future Farmers of America, but we were able to support Facing Hunger and the thousands of people who struggle with food insecurity while doing so."
The donation was guided by Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative, a national effort aimed at ending hunger in the communities Kroger calls home and eliminating waste across the company by 2025.
Additionally, the donation will help the Facing Hunger Foodbank provide close to 55,000 meals to those who need it most in West Virginia.
"What a wonderful opportunity Kroger created for the Future Farmers of America students with these purchases," Cynthia Kirkhart, executive director at the Facing Hunger Foodbank, said in the release. "The students were rewarded because of their hard work and our local food pantries received great food and sources of protein that are not always available. This outcome really underscores Kroger's ongoing commitment to the communities they operate in."