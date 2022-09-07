Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

LOGAN — During the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session Tuesday, Aug. 30, several alumni of the Logan High School band, along with former band directors Don Elkins and Les Duncan, addressed their concerns over the absence of a school band program this year, and offered their insight on how to bring it back.

On Aug. 18, the Logan County Board of Education approved a lengthy personnel list. Among it was the resignation of David Burroway as band/music director at Logan High School effective Aug. 12. Burroway, who had served as a music educator in Logan County for nearly two decades beginning at Logan Middle School, has since accepted a job with Kanawha County Schools.

HD Media news reporter Dylan Vidovich can be contacted via email at dvidovich@hdmediallc.com.

Recommended for you