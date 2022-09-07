Don Elkins, band director of Logan High School from 1962-69, shares his thoughts on restarting a band program at the school during the Logan County Board of Education's regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Don Elkins, band director of Logan High School from 1962-69, shares his thoughts on restarting a band program at the school during the Logan County Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Don Elkins, band director of Logan High School from 1962-69, shares his thoughts on restarting a band program at the school during the Logan County Board of Education's regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Don Elkins, band director of Logan High School from 1962-69, shares his thoughts on restarting a band program at the school during the Logan County Board of Education’s regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 30.
LOGAN — During the Logan County Board of Education’s regular session Tuesday, Aug. 30, several alumni of the Logan High School band, along with former band directors Don Elkins and Les Duncan, addressed their concerns over the absence of a school band program this year, and offered their insight on how to bring it back.
On Aug. 18, the Logan County Board of Education approved a lengthy personnel list. Among it was the resignation of David Burroway as band/music director at Logan High School effective Aug. 12. Burroway, who had served as a music educator in Logan County for nearly two decades beginning at Logan Middle School, has since accepted a job with Kanawha County Schools.
Logan High School has been left without either a band/music director or a band program. The news has come as a concern for many in the community, especially alumni band members who spoke at the meeting for nearly an hour.
“Music education is just as important as any other type of education,” said Susan Perry, a 1971 graduate of Logan High School. “Many of you will know this — I did not make my career in music. I started out in college as a music major, and I finished the semester of music education, and I’m proud to say I had As, in college. That was an important part of my education in high school, and what we know from studies is that children who are exposed to music education have better math scores. They are better behaved … and they excel, not just in music education, but in other parts of their education, too. They are focused and aware, and it also goes into physical education and fitness, so there is little that you can do that will touch more aspects of learning and education than having a strong music education, both in the middle schools and high schools.”
Janice Stone, a 1965 graduate, said there is a severe problem with the system support for programs like art and music. She said she thinks the situation needs an in-depth study and measures taken in order to solve it.
“If you don’t have a successful middle school program, you don’t have a successful high school band,” said Les Duncan, a longtime director in Logan County, mostly at the old Logan East Junior High School.
Duncan said there must be sufficient teaching time in the school schedule.
“Without this factor, students cannot develop the skills necessary to keep their interest, and without their interest, they quit,” Duncan said. “If you can’t teach them a horn that they’re holding in their hands and you don’t have time to do it, they eventually just give up.”
Duncan’s recommendation for rebuilding the program included implementing individual classes for each grade, 5-8, or two classes for grades 5-6 together and grades 7-8 together. Duncan said band classes should also be part of the regular school day.
“If you don’t do recruitment, you don’t have students to teach,” Duncan said. “You need presenters who can perform proficiently with band instruments to create an atmosphere of excitement and an atmosphere of ‘I want to join the band.’ ”
Don Elkins, a longtime local businessman who owned Don Elkins Music, served as Logan High’s band director from 1962-1969. Under his direction, the band made an appearance in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York in 1966.
Elkins said by his estimation, it would take at least three years to get a band back on the field at Logan High but advised the board to make a wise choice.
“I know everybody is in a hurry,” Elkins said. “You want to hire somebody yesterday. Don’t be. Please don’t be, because that could be the biggest mistake you ever make.”
Elkins also suggested hiring someone who will live locally and become part of the Logan community.
“Please do not hire a commuter,” Elkins said, “and you know what I mean by a commuter. That’s somebody … that beats the kids off the island at 3 o’clock because they’ve got to get home to Pikeville or wherever. Don’t do that, please. The band directors of the ‘60s — and I speak for Les and myself and others — we moved here, we raised our families here, we stayed here, and believe it or not, we’re still here, thank God, so that is a very important part.”
Elkins also added that legitimately loving marching band and sports in general should also be characteristics of a band director.
Superintendent Patricia Lucas assured the group that the board and county officials want to see the resurgence of a band at Logan High.
“We appreciate it, we hear what you’re saying, and we certainly want a band at Logan High School, and I agree that it must start at the middle school,” Lucas said. “It’s wonderful. I appreciate you coming, and I appreciate every one of you and everything that you’ve said. I certainly hear you.”
Board President Dr. Pat Joe White suggested forming a group to help solve the issue. He said he would like the group to get the alumni members involved for their expertise.