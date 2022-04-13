Ten players from the 2021-22 Lady Wildcats girls basketball team pose for a photo with commissioners Danny Godby, Diana Barnette and Danny Ellis, all seated, after receiving a proclamation from the commission. Standing, from left, are Bobbi Bradshaw, Mika Dalton, Addyson Amick, Coach Kevin Gertz, Payton Butcher, Rylee Conn, Emma Elkins, Peyton Ilderton, Halle Crouse, Camryn Harvey and Bam Mosby.
Logan County Commission President Danny Godby hands a copy of the commission's proclamation honoring the 2021-2022 Logan High School girls state championship basketball team to senior Peyton Ilderton during Monday's meeting of the commission.
LOGAN — A lengthy meeting of the Logan County Commission Monday afternoon began with the recognition of the 2021-2022 Logan High School girls basketball team for their state championship title last month.
The Lady Wildcats brought home their first ever state title on Saturday, March 12, in their matchup against the Polar Bears of Fairmont Senior High School. The game, which was a highly defensive struggle between both teams throughout, saw the Lady Wildcats emerge victorious by a narrow score of 27-26.
During Monday’s commission meeting, 10 of the team’s 15 players, alongside head coach Kevin Gertz, assembled inside the commission’s building to receive proclamation documents from the commission for their achievement.
“I am very honored to have coached this group of kids,” Gertz said. “I’ve had some very, very good groups, but no group that I’ve ever had worked as hard as this group did. You (Commission President Danny Godby) would love coaching these.
“They sacrificed everything to win this title and make our hometown proud,” Gertz added. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group of young ladies.”