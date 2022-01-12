WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Season six winner of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will perform in January and February at the Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, according to a news release.
Known for his performances combining Sinatra and soul, Landau will perform Friday, Jan. 14, Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Saturday, Feb. 19. Tickets are available at landaumurphyjr.com.
“I am really looking forward to my winter residency at The Greenbrier; the audience back home in West Virginia is always so warm and welcoming,” Murphy said. “I am excited about partnering with the legendary Greenbrier on these performances with my Little Big Band, and together we will create some fun memories.”
Landau had a busy 2021 with sold-out shows in Hollywood, Atlantic City and Las Vegas, plus his annual Home For The Holidays Christmas tour and annual Landau Kid’s Joy Toy Drive. He became the face of adult education across the country on a billboard and retail campaign with Kroger and CVS, following his long-delayed return to school. Murphy earned his high school equivalency diploma and was the face of the “It’s Never Too Late To Graduate” campaign spearheaded by West Virginia Adult Education.
Landau also released his fourth album, “Landau: Live in Las Vegas” with the Cellar Music Group. The tracks were recorded at the Vegas strip’s legendary Caesars Palace Casino and Resort and include several new and never-before-recorded songs. The album is filled with Landau’s take on the Great American Songbook and classic R&B, all backed by this long-time band with guest background vocals by former Temptations and Four Tops lead singer Theo Peoples. It was produced by Ritch Collins, who also helmed Landau’s “Christmas Made For Two” holiday collection and was mastered by Jeff Bosley from NPR’s “Mountain Stage.”