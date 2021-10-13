MOUNT GAY — Logan’s own Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the 2011 winner of season four of “America’s Got Talent,” will perform a free public concert on the Logan campus of Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College on Saturday.
The concert will be held to celebrate both the college’s 50th anniversary and the 10th anniversary of Murphy’s “AGT” win. The concert will be held inside the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets to the concert are free, but the college is asking those attending to bring at least two cans of food each, to be used for the college’s food pantry, which serves students.
Murphy will perform every song from each week of his run of wins on “AGT,” as well as some surprises.
“We are thrilled to present Landau on our stage at the Savas Kostas Performing Arts Center,” said SWVCTC President Pamela Alderman. “He has been an ambassador for the local area and a strong advocate for education. We are more than excited that he will be part of our 50th Anniversary year-long celebration.”
The concert is being sponsored by Fountain Place Cinema 8, Logan Regional Medical Center and the City of Logan. Additional sponsors include Robert Noone Legal Services, Missy Birchfield (State Farm Insurance agent), Keefer’s Powersports, and Mountain State Harley-Davidson.