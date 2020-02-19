MAN — A man from Man faces charges after a large number of drugs were reportedly found during a search of his residence.
Steven Michael Ritz, 33, of Man, is charged with eight felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and nine counts of prohibited drug purchase or receipt.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Logan County Magistrate Court, Cpl. N.D. Tucker of the Logan County Sheriff’s Department responded to an anonymous complaint Feb. 9 of possible drug dealing at a residence in Man. After a knock and talk at the residence, Ritz answered the door and allowed Tucker to go inside.
Tucker advised Ritz of the complaint, and Tucker notes in the complaint that Ritz was cooperative.
Ritz provided written consent to search his residence, at which time Cpl. J.A. Lyall and Deputy T.C. Johnson were called to assist.
Ritz took Tucker to his bedroom, where he advised he had narcotic drugs in the dresser drawer. Police reportedly recovered the following items from the dresser during a search:
- $1,161 in U.S. currency
- 44 Buspirone hydrochloride pills
- 17 Ondansetron hydrochloride (anti-nausea) pills
- Two Sildenafil (Viagra) tablets
- Three DUEXIS Famotidine pills
- 31 Cyclobenzaprine hydrochloride (Flexeril) pills
- 34 Hydroxyzine pills
- 51 Buspirone hydrochloride pills
- 49 Trazodone (antidepressant) pills
- One Alprazolam (Xanax) pill
- Three hydrocodone pills
- Two suboxone
- 3.5 Oxycodone pills
- 46 Neurontin pills
- 25 Focalin pills
- 240 Tramadol pills
- Two Oxycodone pills
- 300 reclosable plastic bags
Police also reportedly seized a Heritage Rough Ride .22 caliber revolver and a Ruger .45 caliber pistol in Ritz’s bedroom.
Ritz provided a statement in which he reportedly said he distributed narcotic drugs to numerous individuals in exchange for money.
Ritz also said that he is unable to work and wanted to provide a comfortable life for his family.
Ritz was arraigned by Logan County Magistrate Joe Mendez on a $100,000 surety bond, which he has since posted.