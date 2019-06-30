Logan Banner
History will be the focus this summer at Chief Logan State Park, when The Aracoma Story Inc. in conjunction with the Hatfield and McCoy Conventions and Visitor's Bureau debuts its brand new outdoor drama, "Deadly Divide - The Hatfield & McCoy Story."
"It takes an army to stage a production this large," according to Director Bill France. Over 50 people make up the cast and crew, making this one of the largest groups to ever take part in any TAS show.
"We have cast members from five different counties," France said. This show has huge appeal and we had a lot of people wanting to be a part of it."
France said this production is about inventing something brand new. "There's no reference to look back on," he said. "We had to build everything from the ground up. Sets, costumes and the effects."
TAS spared no expense to launch this production. "We wanted to do it right, because the show may be repeated again somewhere down the road," France said.
TAS has spent the past several years more focused on musical theater but now seems ready to get back to its dramatic roots.
"Not everyone likes song and dance," according to France. "This show reaches out to a different audience. It's everything you would expect out of a Hatfield and McCoy production."
The cast list for "Deadly Divide - The Hatfield & McCoy Story" is as follows:
Hatfield/McCoy reunion
Dorothy: Diana O'briant
Henry: Jake Richardson
Claire: Katarina Curry
Claire's friend: Ashley McKinney
Claire's friend: Emma Parsons
Hatfields
Devil Anse Hatfield: Denny Frost Trader
Vicey Hatfield: Robin Bunch Bailey
Bad Jim: Charlie Curry
Ellis Hatfield: Emery Adkins
Cap Hatfield: Ryan Satterfield
Johnse Hatfield: Noah McNeely
Cotton Hatfield: Joshua Faust
Ellias: James Roark
Sarah Ann: Melinda Brumfield
Rube White: Jacob France
Shade Estep: Hillary Gore
McCoys
Ran'l McCoy: Chris Wood
Sally McCoy: Cindy Armstrong
Asa Harmon: Jason McCoy
Tolbert: Andrew Miller
Perry Cline: Geoffrey Saunders
Young Perry Cline: Matthew Browning
Bad Frank/Samuel: Dominic Rodighiero
Selkirk McCoy: David Brumfield
Roseanna McCoy: Megan Conley
Nancy McCoy: Haylee Webb
Mary McCoy: Kimberlyn Kirk
Calvin McCoy: Earl Jason McCoy
Alifair: Lexi Brumfield
David Mounts: Steve Gray
Patty Cline: Mary Beth Setser
Pharmer: Stephanie Davis
Bud: Catherine Baldwin
Celebrants
Maci Hatcher
Micha Browning
Leroy Mullins
Tammy Kirk
Peyton McCoy
Jacob Mckinney
15 Crew members round out the production.
"Deadly Divide-The Hatfield and McCoy Story" will be presented in the Liz Spurlock Amphitheater at Chief Logan State Park Thursday through Sunday on July 11-14, July 18-21 and July 25-28.
Advance (general admission) tickets can be purchased at Gatti's Pizza at the Fountain Place Mall, Pic Pac at Man, the Chief Logan Conference Center, Aracoma Drug in Chapmanville and online at www.brownpapertickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate starting at 7:30 p.m. the day of each show.
Advance tickets are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under. At the gate, tickets will cost $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $8 for children 10 and under.
For more information, call 304-752-0253.