DAVIN — A bust that yielded a large amount of drugs including heroin led to the arrest of two individuals in the Man area community of Davin.
The bust happened Sept. 30, according to two criminal complaints filed in Logan County Magistrate Court.
At the conclusion of a drug investigation conducted by members of the Logan detachment of the West Virginia State Police, a search warrant was obtained for a residence along Bee Hive Street in Davin, which is located in the nearby Gilman Bottom area.
When the search warrant was executed, police discovered approximately 147 grams of heroin, 87 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 12 30mg morphine pills, 27 hydrocodone pills, 34 hydromorphone pills, two clonazepam pills and one alprazolam pill.
Heroin is a schedule I controlled substance; methamphetamine, morphine, hydrocodone and hydromorphone are schedule II controlled substances, and clonazepam and alprazolam are schedule IV controlled substances.
Estimated street value of all the substances is approximately $26,000.
Police also seized more than $3,000 and two semi-automatic pistols during the search.
Investigation revealed the resident and accused, Brandi Renee Grimmett (Copley), 42, of Davin, conspired with Clifford Lee Griffen, 36, of West Columbus, S.C., to distribute illegal drugs from her residence. Griffen reportedly admitted responsibility in a statement to the WVSP.
Another person inside the home at the time of the search warrant also reportedly provided a statement to the WVSP that further corroborated the investigation.
Grimmett and Griffen have both been charged with conspiracy, prohibited person with firearm and seven counts of possession with intent to deliver.
Both were arraigned on bonds of $75,000 and are currently behind bars at Southwestern Regional Jail as of press time.