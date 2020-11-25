LOGAN — City crews worked day and night once again to fix a leak in a main water line that is part of the infrastructure providing water to customers throughout several communities surrounding Logan.
The leak was discovered in a main line located near McDonalds around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, and water, street and fire department crews worked on it until later that night at around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. They resumed around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, and the leak was not fixed until around 3:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
According to Logan Mayor Serafino Nolletti, around 1,000 water customers — both inside the city and in surrounding areas — were without water as the leak was being repaired. After work began on the pipe, water outages were reported throughout West Logan, parts of Peach Creek, Ellis Addition and even as far as Whites Addition.
The large leak was the latest that city crews have had to repair this year. Herb Staten, utility manager of the water and sewer department, said the line was at least 60 years old, and according to Nolletti, it had been leaking for quite some time before it finally showed itself on Wednesday.
Nolletti said the amount of concrete that had to be removed to get to the line was a massive undertaking. He said ORDERS Construction, the contractor working on the new boulevard bridge, allowed the city to borrow a large hammer device that helped them reach the line faster.
“If we didn’t have that piece of equipment when we were able to get our hands on it, it would have even took us longer to get down to it to locate, get to the pipe, and see what they needed to get,” Nolletti said. “They had to get the pipe, they had to cut the pipe and splice the new pipe in.”
Nolletti expressed his thanks to the several departments who worked to fix the issue.
“It’s just one of them things that happens,” Nolletti said. “None of us know when it’s going to happen. You don’t know how long it’ll take, when it does happen, to actually repair it. It was a total team effort again by all the departments — the water department, the sanitary board, some of the fire department guys — it’s always a team effort, and we’re really lucky everybody comes together and tries to help get these (taken care of) when these things do happen. They don’t want people to be without water, either, and they do the best they can with what they got. I’m proud of all of them, how hard they work.”