LOGAN - Lisa Wells with the Region 2 Planning and Development Council attended the regular session of the Logan County Commission on Monday to give an update and present commissioners with the latest drawdown request for the Big Harts Phase II Water Project.
Wells said the project has been moving along, but is a little behind due to recent weather conditions. She added that the project is about 36% complete.
According to the April engineer report, there were two crews working on the main line at White Oak Road at Buck Fork with a third small crew on site installing services. Foundation work also began at the tank site.
The latest drawdown request was the 12th request so far for the Community Development Block Grant, in the amount of $282,739.90 for one invoice for Chojnacki Construction. The commissioners unanimously approved the request.
"This has been a situation ever since I became a member of the Logan County Commission years ago - the water situation at Harts," said Commission President Danny Godby. "At one point in time, it looked like it was something that was never, ever going to happen, but we just kept plugging at it and plugging at it and now we're going to see, hopefully, all four phases will be completed by the end of this year or early next year."
In other news from Monday's meeting, commissioners:
n approved one bid from Logan Bank and Trust.
n gave $5,000 to the WVU Extension Service's 2019 Logan County 4-H Summer Camp program.
n approved the designation of routes for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System's Chapmanville connector.
n approved the employment of Beth Adkins and Seth Chapman by Logan County 911.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Logan County Commission will be at 3 p.m. Monday, May 20, in room 103 of the Logan County Courthouse.