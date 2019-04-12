The Laurel Lake swimming pool will not be open this summer, the Mingo County Commission has announced.
The county has opened the public pool the last three summers but attendance has been very poor, commission members say.
However, the MCC is working with Region 2 Workforce to employ two workers to help keep the picnic and shelter areas open for reunions and party rentals for the summer months. Cotiga Land Co., which owns the property, also is working with the commission to keep the picnic area open.
The employees will be responsible for cutting the grass and keeping the facilities clean.
"We had the pool for three years, and I think we did an excellent job of keeping it clean and the pool open to the public and we proved it can be done," said MCC President Diann Hannah. "It's now up to the DNR (Division of Natural Resources) because they are still the lease holder of the property."
"We signed a three-year lease agreement with them that was up this past October," Hannah said. "We were going to locate the 4-H camp there, but the property they wanted to give us was in the flood zone. We can't build anything in the flood zone areas, so that killed that plan. A 4-H camp would have been a great thing for southern West Virginia."
Laurel Lake Wildlife Management Area is located between Dingess and Lenore in Mingo County. The Lake is a 29-acre impoundment which has been stocked through the years. It was opened in the early 1960s.
The Laurel Lake WMA is managed by the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. It was formerly known as The Laurel Lake Public Hunting and Fishing Area.
Adjacent to the lake is the picnic area with shelters, a playground and the swimming pool. The lake is regularly stocked with trout.