CHARLESTON — As volunteer fire departments in West Virginia battle issues with recruitment and funding, state lawmakers have introduced several bills to help make the job of being a volunteer firefighter more appealing.
West Virginia currently has 427 volunteer fire departments across the state, including 12 part-volunteer stations, many of which are at the risk of closure because of budgetary issues.
The bills were introduced last week at the start of the legislative session on the heels of an interim meeting of the Joint Committee on Volunteer Fire Departments and Emergency Medical Services, in which lawmakers from the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates discussed issues with the underfunding and staffing of VFDs statewide.
Lawmakers hope the bills could make it easier for more residents to answer the call of firefighting.
Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, said volunteer firefighters make serving their communities a priority and the Legislature should prioritize them.
“I’m learning about the needs of the volunteer fire departments in Wayne. It’s just overwhelming,” he said. “It’s hard to attract quality people, and then if the equipment is not available or it’s outdated, it’s just another strike,” he said. “To me, this should be a priority, and I expect it will be in the Senate.”
Delegate Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, said the state is at a breaking point with fire and emergency medical services.
“If we don’t take some action pretty soon to address the concerns — funding probably No. 1, and then No. 2 recruiting and retention — to help the departments’ staff, we’re going to have a crisis, even more so than we do now,” he said.
During the joint committee meeting, Sen. Ron D. Stollings, D-Boone, said the committee has been searching for ways in recent years to help the departments focus less on fundraising and more on serving the community via responding to fires and other emergencies.
Lovejoy said a new truck can cost $500,000 to $1.5 million and outfitting a firefighter can be several thousand dollars.
“I mean, that’s a lot of boot drives for one firefighter’s gear,” he said, adding, “There’s going to be a time when there’s going to be calls and we don’t have people to go. That’s going to happen, and it’s going to take action right now to address it or we’re going to have really bad things happen.”
The lawmakers discussed making updates to the Fire Protection Fund bill, which supplements the operational funding of fire departments and was introduced to the committee last December.
The Fire Protection Fund has two main sources of funding — a surcharge of fire insurance policies and a fee from firework sales. An additional 1% levied on fire and casualty insurance policies is collected by the insurance commissioner and transferred to the State Treasurer’s Office for distribution, of which 25% goes to volunteer fire departments.
The monies are distributed quarterly, with fully volunteer fire departments receiving about $50,400 in the last four quarters combined.
Carl Fletcher, counsel for the Senate’s Government Organization Committee, said there is a conflict in the code currently with respect to how the fund is to be distributed and it has changed with each administration, but the current administration wants it resolved, which the new bill would do.
Currently only a portion of the fund is distributed equally. The fire insurance portion, the larger funding source, is reduced by the percentage of paid firefighters at the department and the fireworks fee is distributed evenly to all volunteer departments.
The current administration wants to distribute all the funds equitably and uniformly. The all-volunteer departments will see a slight increase of funding as a result, Fletcher said.
But some lawmakers want to make the changes to the Fire Protection Fund more intense.
House Bill 2608 — sponsored by Delegates Phil Mallow, R-Marion, Don Forsht, R-Berkeley, George Miller, R-Morgan, and Josh Holstein, R-Boone — and Senate Bill 89 were introduced to the Senate on Wednesday, Jan. 12, seeking to increase surcharges on fire and casualty insurance policies for the purpose of funding volunteer fire departments from .55% to 1%.
HB 2608 also cleaned up language to make the surcharges be divided evenly among departments.
On the Senate side, Senate Bill 89, sponsored by Sen. Michael Romano, D-Harrison, along with Sens. Woelfel, Richard D. Lindsay II, D-Kanawha, Mike Caputo, D-Marion, and Stollings, would make the same increase to 1%.
The bill’s passage would mean $10 million would be added to the fund, which would mean that each part-paid and volunteer fire department would receive up to a $23,000 increase in what it receives from the state.
Stollings said the current .55% rate is a tiny amount for those who take care of 90% of the fires in West Virginia.
“If we didn’t have these volunteer (firefighters), then our fire insurance rates would go through the roof,” he said. “If we tweak this by a small number, I think it would result in a fairly significant amount of funding for the fire departments.”
Stollings said collecting 1% and dividing it equally was the right thing to do policy-wise and would be what he fights for on the floor.
During the meeting, it was said the amount had been 1% in the past, but was reduced to .55% when .45% of funding dropped off nearly a decade ago.
Delegate Joe Statler, R-Monongalia, said he was worried that overloading the bill with the change to 1% would make it less likely to pass, although he agreed the fire system needed more money or the Legislature would have to answer bigger questions down the road. He wanted to approve the bill in committee without the increase and make changes once it was on the floor.
“I think if we put both together, they may both fail and they may both pass, but I know in the past we have run into stiff resistance because the insurance federation says it will make it the highest in the nation,” he said.
Woelfel said one of the first orders of government is public safety, adding that insurance companies are having record profits and lawmakers should not be swayed by their input.
Other bills have also been introduced to help make the job of volunteering as a firefighter look more appealing to community members.
Senate Bill 144, also sponsored by Woelfel, creates a personal income tax credit of $5,000 for volunteer firefighters or $10,000 for joint filers who are both volunteer firefighters. House Bill 2209 would exempt firefighters who are full-time employees of a local fire department and volunteer firefighters who have successfully completed training requirements from paying income and real and personal property taxes.
Finally, House Bill 4073 — sponsored by Lovejoy, Evan Worrell, R-Cabell, and John Mandt, R-Cabell — would permit lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for volunteer firefighters with five years of service. Lovejoy said it’s a drop in the bucket when considering the big picture.
“I want to help the fire departments have a little package,” he said, adding, “It’s a small token of appreciation that might incentivize somebody, and we need to think about that at different levels.”