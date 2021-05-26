LOGAN — Logan County Board of Education members last week approved their budget for the 2021-2022 year.
According to Logan County Schools Treasurer Rhonda Justice, the operating budget for the next year is $64,212,511. That number, she said, is determined by a combination of state aid funding (based on enrollment) and local tax collections.
Estimated revenues are down by $3 million to $5 million from last year’s numbers, she said.
“Hopefully, our estimations will be … we will have more revenue than what we are estimating here,” Justice said. “This is what the state has given me, and this is what the tax office has given me to base this on.”
That number, however, does not include special funding from other sources, such as the state and federal funding for Title I, Title II, special education and the COVID-19 relief funding. When that figure is included, which Justice said is added as a budget supplement, the budget is $73,920,267.
Additionally, Justice said the new budget does not yet include funding from the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSERF) other than what was already there. She said she is waiting for more information in October before it is added.
Assistant Superintendent Darlene Dingess-Adkins said the county will receive 45% of that money, which is more than $18 million. That money is spent through drawdown plans, and a certain amount has to be expended on things related to “learning lost,” such as summer and extended day programs.
The first round of ESSERF funding was more than $2 million. The second round of ESSERF was $7 million and is currently being spent, Dingess-Adkins said.
Following a brief overview of the budget document by Justice, the LCBOE unanimously motioned to adopt the 2021-22 budget during their regular meeting Tuesday, May 18.
To view the budget, visit https://boe.logan.k12.wv.us.