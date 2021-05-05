LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education voted during their regular session Tuesday, April 27, to approve the adoption of six-year licenses for new English Language Arts textbooks for every grade level in the county.
The agreement approved by the LCBOE covers print and digital licenses over a period of six years:
- Grades 9-12: McGraw Hill StudySync — $289,402.50
- Grades 6-8: Amplify ELA — $163,587,90
- Grade 5: Amplify CKLA — $130,795.00
- Grades 3-4: Great Minds Wit & Wisdom — $92,915.91
- Grades K-2: Amplify CKLA — $456,524.80
According to Logan County Schools Assistant Superintendent, the textbooks were selected from extensive research by teachers throughout the county. The county’s middle school teachers, for example, chose Amplify ELA textbooks for grades 6-8 based off research conducted by EdReports, a nonprofit that outlines educational materials.
“The 6-8 Amplify ELA received the highest score possible in every area looked at,” Dingess Adkins said. “It was the highest rated through the research and had all the required components.”
For grade levels K-5, Dingess Adkins explained the variation in textbooks chosen, saying that the county’s teachers were split on what to choose. She said grades 3-4 teachers had a consensus on choosing the Great Minds Wit & Wisdom textbooks, while K-2 and 5th grade teachers chose Amplify CKLA, which is an abbreviation for “Core Knowledge Language Arts.”
Dingess Adkins said each of the textbooks from grades K-8 feature units of study that implement elements of science and social studies with the English Language Arts, which she said research shows helps increase reading comprehension.
Other action items approved by the LCBOE at their April 27 meeting include:
- Leaders Retreat to Glade Springs from Aug. 3-5 totaling $17,726.05
- Three-week summer coaching period from July 5-24
- Agreement with Logan Pediatrics for the Reach Out and Read Counts Program
- Parent volunteers for Logan High School.