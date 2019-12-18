LOGAN — The Logan County Board of Education passed the second reading of numerous policy updates, as well as the first reading of a homebound/hospital instruction program policy, on Monday evening.
On Dec. 11, The Logan Banner reported that Policy 6605 was being updated to eliminate crowdfunding. However, the policy applies only to the use of online crowdfunding “utilizing an online service or website-based platform for the financial benefit or gain of the District — be it a specific classroom, grade level, department, school or curricular or extracurricular activity.” Crowdfunding that isn’t web-based in nature is unaffected by the policy change.
During Monday’s meeting, LCBOE Vice President Dr. Pat Joe White clarified the matter.
“When I discussed something last time, I did overlook a word that was in that policy, and the policy that we have had the most comments thus far has been in relation to crowdfunding,” White said, “and I mentioned that, and it does tighten up some of the restrictions that we do have regarding fundraising at schools. However, that policy talks about online funding.”
The board then voted to waive three readings of Policy 134 (promotion of school board effectiveness) and to approve the first reading of Policy 2412, which relates to the homebound/hospital instruction program. The updated version strikes out the terms “psychiatrist or psychologist” and language that states that “home/hospital services are not to exceed nine (9) weeks without a re-evaluation and recommendation by the physician.”
Both White and Superintendent Patricia Lucas said the policy updates are required in order to comply with West Virginia House Bill 206, which was passed in the 2019 session of the Legislature.
Board member Jeremy Farley asked about the human resource policy updates, including Policy 3131.02, which covers the preferred recall list. The updated policy emphasizes qualifications over seniority, although White and Lucas noted that seniority will remain a factor.
“Who is the individual or the individuals who are required to look at each employee’s qualifications and judge who is more qualified for a RIF (reduction in force) and transfer position?” Farley asked.
Lucas said she and Logan County Schools Director of Personnel Elizabeth Thompson will determine that by examining three things: an employee’s seniority, certification/licensure and their past two principal evaluations.
“This came directly from the law,” Lucas said. “Logan County didn’t put that in there. That came directly from what was passed in the Legislative session for personnel.”
“I’ve received calls specifically about this,” Farley said. “They’ve been used to seniority, but under this specific model — and I hate to speak hypothetically — but someone with more seniority could be RIF’d if someone with less seniority technically would have better qualifications, correct? They could be bumped out of a position, even though they’re the more senior person?”
Lucas confirmed that, but noted that the other criteria is still considered.
“This is to make us compliant with the new law,” White said.
The board also noted that the policy updates affect only professional personnel, not service personnel.
The complete list of policy updates can be reviewed online at www.logancountyschoolswv.com.