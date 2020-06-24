LOGAN — Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation (LCCEF) recently awarded grants to two programs in Logan County that provide needed equipment to a group who provides food to area residents and a device for vision screenings for area children.
The Foundation met recently and awarded monies for the Hungry Lamb Food Pantry, a local food bank housed at the previous 84 Lumber building at Peach Creek, for the purpose of purchasing commercial freezers. Funds were also provided by the Weiner Family Scholarship and Janet Auxier Fund so that the Logan County Health Department could purchase a vision screening machine to be used to screen area school students.
Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation awards grants to local organizations whose areas of interest include health, education, human services, arts and culture and recreation. The Foundation also gives local (Logan, Man and Chapmanville) students the opportunity to apply for and receive scholarships through their Foundation. The LCCEF recently awarded 38 new scholarships and renewed 11 from the previous year.
For more information on the Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation, contact Camille Evans, executive director, at P. O. Box 1367, Logan, WV 25601, or email lccandefoundation@yahoo.com.