LOGAN — Several recent graduates from the county’s three high schools were awarded scholarships from the Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation on Wednesday, June 22.
The Logan County Charitable and Educational Foundation was founded in 1997 by the late Martha Jane Becker. Since its inception, it has provided Logan County with numerous charitable and educational opportunities such as sending students to national conventions, sponsoring students for national workshops, giving community grants and handing out scholarship money.
Each year, the foundation awards scholarships to high school graduates from each high school in the county. Each scholarship is named in honor of one of the donors who has contributed to the Foundation.
Some of the scholarships include the Erma Ray Lilly Butcher Memorial Scholarship, the Don and Elnora Elkins Scholarship, the Earl B. and Radine Queen Family Fund Scholarship, the Jim Frye Memorial Scholarship, the Ray Albright Scholarship and the Eiland Family Scholarship. Several of the scholarships are awarded to students based on a particular field; the Don and Elnora Elkins Scholarship, for example, is given annually to a graduate from Logan High School who is member of the band or music major.
The scholarship checks were awarded to the students during a brief event inside Logan High School’s Little Theater on Wednesday, June 22. The checks were presented by former Logan County Schools Superintendent and Foundation President Wilma Zigmond.
Any student who is a recipient of one of the scholarships who has not yet received their check may contact Zigmond at 304-687-5270.