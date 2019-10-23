LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, in partnership with the Logan County Board of Education, has been awarded a nearly $200,000 grant for school violence prevention.
The funding, which totals $196,500, is through the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) School Violence Prevention Program, which provides for both physical security measures as well as software to increase law enforcement response time. The grant is 100% federally funded with no local cash match.
“The taxpayers of Logan County have already put their skin in the game by voting to pass the education levy,” said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter via press release. “The first line-item in that levy was safety and security, so its passage shows how strongly Logan County feels about keeping our children safe.”
Added safety and security measures from the grant include coordination with law enforcement, training to law enforcement officers to prevent student violence, installation of metal detectors, locks, lighting and other deterrents, technology for speedy notification to law enforcement during emergencies and other measures COPS deems necessary.
“Decreasing notification times for all law enforcement of an incident from minutes to seconds means that law enforcement arrives at a school sooner to protect children,” Porter added. “Our Prevention Resource Officers do a great job, but at the end of the day there is always more that can be done to protect our children, and giving these resources to law enforcement and the Logan County Board of Education just continues to help us enhance our security measures so that our children can have a safe learning environment.”
The grant is a competitive program at the federal level that is open to school districts across the country. Logan County was selected based upon a grant application that was prepared by Christopher Trent of the LCSD.
“Christopher was instrumental in helping us prepare for the grant,” Porter said. “He came to the table ready to work and helped not only by preparing the grant, but also helped us focus on the resources out there for this project. This project and grant could not have been possible if it wasn’t for Christopher’s hard work and dedication to our children and community.”
For more information, call Porter at 304-792-8590 or email smporter@lcsowv.us.
Dylan Vidovich is a news reporter for HD Media. Contact him by phone at 304-896-5196.