20210421-log-takeback.jpg

 DYLAN VIDOVICH | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department, in sponsorship with the PIECES Coalition and the Logan County Prevention Coalition, held the first of three scheduled drug takeback days on Friday, April 16. The takeback was held at the Tracy Vickers Community Center in Chapmanville. Two more takeback events are scheduled for Friday, April 23, in Man at the old 7/11 at 110 S Bridge St. and Saturday, April 24, at the Fountain Place Mall. Pictured, from left, standing with two boxes of drugs collected, are Joey Justice, Prestera; Cpl. Joe Lyall; Deputy Shaun Jarrell; Jeremy Farley, PIECES Coalition; Chapmanville Police Chief Alan Browning; and Sharon Moorhead, Logan County Prevention Coalition.

