LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department recently introduced its two new K-9 officers following the retirement of K-9 Kenzo, who had served the department since 2015.
K-9 AGA and K-9 TIR (pronounced “tear”) are the LCSD’s two newest dog officers trained specifically in the detection of drugs. The two are nearly identical German Shorthaired Pointer dogs imported from Serbia, purchased by the department with levy funding at $5,500 a piece, with no additional cost for training as that aspect is handled by Logan County Chief Deputy Mike Mayes.
K-9 AGA has been assigned to Cpl. Derrick Miller, who serves as Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Chapmanville Regional High School, and K-9 TIR has been assigned to Deputy Bryan Ratliff, who also served as the handler for K-9 Kenzo. AGA will primarily serve as a dog inside the schools when in session, and TIR will be the department’s new main field dog replacing Kenzo.
“Chief and I talked about bringing one into the schools, and I think this is a great asset to the PRO program that we have in place, because it’s something that both the (Logan County) Board of Education and the Sheriff’s Office wanted to do is to have more drug dog activity in the schools — to help make sure the children are safe and that we are being alerted to drugs that are in the schools,” said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter.
When school is not in session, K-9 AGA patrols the field alongside K-9 TIR. A recent drug bust that included a large sum of cash was assisted by AGA.
“Within two weeks, Deputy Miller helped seized over $11,000 in cash. So in two weeks, the dogs paid for themselves,” Mayes said.
K-9 Kenzo, an import dog from Holland, became a part of the LCSD’s force in August 2015 and was officially retired in March 2020. On Thursday, March 19, his handler, Deputy Ratliff, was presented with a plaque thanking Kenzo for his nearly five years of service.
Kenzo, who has worked multiple drug seizures during his time on the LCSD, will now settle down with Ratliff and his family, Mayes said.
“Kenzo’s probably 8 — a little over 8 — and when you work a dog like that every day, it starts to wear on their joints,” Mayes said. “We don’t want to break him down, so while he’s in good health, he’s going to stay with Deputy Ratliff and his family and have the good life living in the house. He’ll be a pet for them now.”