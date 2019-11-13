LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tax notice and reminder.
According to a Facebook post, a land auction on delinquent taxes will be Thursday, Nov. 14.
All delinquent taxes due from tax year 2018 must be paid in full Wednesday, Nov. 13, by the end of the business day. Delinquent taxes can only be paid by cash, certified check or money order. No personal checks will be accepted.
Delinquent property taxes not paid by this date will be put up for auction at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at the Logan County Courthouse. The auction will take place in the County Commission Courtroom on the first floor, room 103.
The tax office will be open from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and closed from noon-1 p.m. for lunch.
For more information, contact the tax office at 304-792-8680.