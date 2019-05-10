Logan Banner
CHARLESTON - Several members of the Logan County Sheriff's Department attended the 2019 West Virginia Law Enforcement Officers Memorial on Wednesday in Charleston.
Lt. Brian Cobb, Cpl. Coty Crum, Cpl. Barry Mynes and Deputy Johnny Morrison were present for the annual ceremony that honors law enforcement officers in West Virginia who have died in the line of duty. The memorial is held in the Grand Hall of the Culture Center at the Fallen Partner Memorial on the State Capitol Complex.
The ceremony included a wreath laying at the Fallen Partner Memorial.
"The annual memorial observance recognizes those West Virginia Officers that had been killed in the line of duty," said Logan County Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter. "These are the officers that paid the ultimate price while protecting and serving the citizens of West Virginia. This ceremony allows us to remember the service and sacrifice of 213 West Virginia officers who gave their life in service to their communities."
Logan County Sheriff's Deputies who have died in the line of duty include Hiram Chaffin, John Gore, Laurence Finley and Frank James Sias.