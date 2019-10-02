LOGAN — The Logan County Sheriff’s Department recently received federal grant funding that will be used to combat the county’s drug epidemic.
In a press release dated Sept. 24, the LCSD announced that it had applied for funding from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program.
Commonly known as a JAG Grant, the program is the primary provider of federal criminal justice funding to states and units of local government efforts to prevent or reduce crime and violence.
The LCSD received $18,474 from the grant to combat the drug epidemic in the county. In response to the news, Sheriff Sonya M. Dingess Porter said the funding will give the “already strained” LCSD another avenue in fighting the epidemic.
“One of the best things about this funding is that it is 100% federal monies and no local match is required,” Porter said.
“Whether we are in good economic times or bad, it is always wise to seek out federal funding to bring resources to our area, and this is exactly what the Logan County Sheriff’s Department does every single day. Grants aren’t guaranteed and there is an exorbitant amount of work that goes into preparing a good application, but if you never ask the feds for money, then the answer will always be the same — no.”
Porter thanks Chris Trent, whom she says has been instrumental in helping the LCSD in preparing and applying for over $1 million in grants in the past year.
She also said she thanks U.S. Rep. Carol Miller (R) and U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito for supporting the LCSD grant application to help combat the drug epidemic.
For more information about this topic, call Porter at 304-792-8590 or email smporter@lcsowv.us.