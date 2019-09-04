MOUNT GAY - Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College recently unveiled a new student learning center on its Logan campus in Mount Gay.
Attached to the Student Success Center at the campus, the center features various work stations, mobile whiteboards and pods for group study. The work stations can easily accommodate different types of study and learning, and can also host online class cohorts. It also comes complete with mobile charging stations.
"Our hope is that this space invites students, faculty and staff to utilize and appreciate it," said SWVCTC Student Success Center Coordinator Tim Ooten. "We have a banquette that provides a little more privacy, and we have desks and tables where students or faculty can work on their computers."
"Ultimately, this space will provide a seamless transition for students," Ooten added. "If they're visiting our Student Services office, they can come directly into this space."
The space is located next to the food court inside the Logan campus. Ooten said he hopes to have a vendor in that spot soon.
The learning center is also compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards, a factor emphasized by SWVCTC Director of Disability and Adult Services Dianna Toler.
"This is a learning space that will draw students in and foster communication and bonding," Ooten said. "But, it's not just for students. We want the whole college to benefit from this space."