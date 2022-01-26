LOGAN — During Monday’s meeting of the Logan County Commission, Roger Bryant, executive director of the Logan Emergency Ambulance Service Authority (LEASA), expressed concerns about what he said is a severe manpower shortage throughout the nation’s emergency services operations.
Bryant said the issue is so severe that Michigan and Texas have both declared emergencies due to being so understaffed. Bryant said he thinks the issue in West Virginia is related how emergency services are funded.
“In our particular case, I really can’t blame it on COVID because we were experiencing manpower shortages before COVID ever hit,” Bryant said. “One of the big problems is that the state of West Virginia is one of a few states, a handful of states, that has no ongoing mechanism for funding for EMS in their state. Most states have some kind of fund similar to what the fire department, police and other people have that funds EMS statewide. West Virginia does not have that.”
Bryant noted that Logan County has, for decades, had a levy that funds a large part of its emergency services. However, Bryant said it’s not enough to fund the entire operation.
“That helps, but it’s simply not enough,” Bryant said. “Our two biggest problems have been, for some years, retention and recruitment, and reimbursement. The reimbursement, there’s not much we can do about that because that has to take place at the federal level because a big piece of our funding is Medicare and Medicaid, and we really don’t have any control, neither does the state nor the county. That’s a much bigger problem.”
Bryant said one way to help would be more affordable and available training. He said the profession as a whole needs to figure out a way to make compensation more comparable to other professions like nursing, which offer more money but at a similar training time.
“I love nurses and we get along well with nurses and they deserve everything they get, but you have to bear in mind that we’re competing for manpower when it comes to nursing,” Bryant said. “The paramedic program has become a two-year program, and if you’re going to go to school two years, you’re going to be a nurse and make three or four times the amount of money that you’re going to make as a paramedic.”
Despite the challenges, Bryant said the county’s services have not yet been seriously affected.
“We’re still getting ambulances out,” Bryant said. “Nobody’s had to wait. We’re still running ambulance calls every day. We just have to change our model a little bit because we’re down seven positions, and we’re not going to fill those readily.”